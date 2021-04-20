Bridge at Slieve Bloom scenic amenity needs repairs Laois council told

A bridge at a popular Laois scenic spot is in need of repair, according to Cllr Seamus McDonald.

The county councillor called on Laois County Council to clean and repair the Cathole Bridge at the Catholes in Ballyfin.

“This is a scenic area with a lot of tourists visiting the area. A number of people have brought the condition of the bridge to my attention,” he said.

Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer replied that council staff will visit the bridge and clear vegetation for further inspection.

Cllr McDonald thanked Mr Kenny for the reply at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.