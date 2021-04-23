Repairs plea made for landmark Laois bridge near busy road

A damaged bridge at Derrycloney, Mountmellick which has been there for ‘hundreds of years’ was hit and needs to be repaired and made safe, according to Cllr Paddy Bracken.

The county councillor called on Laois County Council to repair the bridge.

Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer replied that council staff will visit the bridge and clear vegetation for further inspection.

Cllr Bracken thanked the engineer for the reply at the recent Borris-in-Ossory-Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

“The bridge has been there for hundreds of years so I’d like to see the damage repaired, reinstated and made safe. That’s all I’d ask,” said the Fianna Fáil representative.