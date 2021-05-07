Illegal that's why - Bord na Móna provides 'detailed legal briefing 'to politicians on turf cutting bans 

Bord na Móna claims to have given a detailed legal briefing to midlands politicians on the impact of the 2019 High Court Case on peat extraction operations.

The State-owned firm says the briefing follows a meeting with the same group and the company last month.

"The briefing outlined why turf cutting and other peat extraction without planning permission on Bord na Móna lands is illegal.

"In 2019, the High Court ruled that peat extraction operations, on bogs over 30 hectares, requires planning permission. All peat extraction operations that contravene this ruling are illegal," said a statement.

The company said the key points in the briefing include:

The company’s own peat harvesting operations were halted this year. In parallel with this, Bord na Móna has migrated 350 employees from peat harvesting to the Peatlands Climate Action Scheme. This scheme will secure a 100million tonne carbon store, sequester millions more tonnes of carbon and develop the amenity potential of our lands.

Fortunately, the vast majority, 1600 people, who have cut turf on Bord na Móna lands are turbary rights holders. They continue to enjoy the same rights as before the High Court ruling.

Following the High Court ruling it is illegal for the approximately 30 industrial peat contractors to extract peat under licence on Bord na Móna lands as before.

The company is engaging with stakeholders on the particular issues arising from the High Court ruling.