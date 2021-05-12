Keeping the show on the road has meant Laois festive walk has raised thousands for hospice care

The determination of the St Stephen's Day Walk organisers in Clonaslee has ensured that thousands of euro have been raised for vital hospices services.

The virtual walk on December 26 means that total amount donated to Laois Hospice was €13,945.

It included the on-line donations, personal donations and a generous donation of €1,000 from Clonaslee St Manman’s players – past and present.

"Huge thanks to everyone who donated to this very worthy cause in a very difficult time for fundraising. Thanks to all volunteers who helped out in any way to keep “the show on the road”. Hope to be back to normal St Stephen’s Day 2021, " said the organisers.

The walk, which celebrated its 25th Silver Anniversary, in 2017 attracts people from all around Laois and Ireland. It has raised around €1 million for services funded by Laois Hospice since it began.