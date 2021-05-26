Seeds soon on garden allotments in Laois town

Laois County Council is to listen to submissions that could pave the way for unused land in Graiguecullen for allotments.

Laois County Council Director of Services, Gerry Murphy, updated councilors about the proposal made by Clr Ben Brennan.

“Cllr Brennan has requested to arrange for a submission to be forwarded to the council by the interested parties,” he told the recent Portarlington, Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

Mr Murphy said the site in the Laois Carlow border town has been visited by council staff.