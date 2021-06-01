Laois householders face property tax hike as all money raised in Laois will stay in Laois

Homeowners in Laois and other counties are facing bigger bills this year under changes to the property tax.

The Government has agreed that owners of new homes built since 2013 will have pay Local Property Tax under the new Economic Recovery Plan.

About a third of people who already pay the property tax look set to see the cost rise by €100 every year.

It is estimated that around 3% of homeowners will see a bigger hike with 60% of property owners will see no increase.

Changes also agreed will see all money raised in Laois staying in Laois for spending by Laois County Council. Any shortall in what is due will be funded centrally.

Previously, 80% stayed in each county with 20% going back to the central Government for redistribution. The Dublin local authorities lost out under the old system.