Residents at Laois beauty spot in Slieve Blooms plead with visitors

Neglect of Glenbarrow parking facilities at Laois Slieve Bloom beauty spot called out

Parking prblems at Glenbarrow

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Residents to the scenic and very popular Glenbarrow waterfall and walk in the Slieve Blooms have appealed to visitors over parking.

In a note from the Rosenallis community published in the Leinster Express, the residents say that while they welcome people they also hope they understand that they live there also.

"We would like to remind people to please be considerate when parking in the Rosenallis area of Slieve Bloom Mountains.  Please do not park in passing bays, gateways or especially Coillte entrances which are utilised by emergency services. Don't block when you lock," said the residents.

The issue was raised with Laois County Council officials by county councillors.

The council said Coillte has offered a site for more car parking but a study must be carried out to assess its environmental impact as the area is a Special Area of Conservation.

A local landowner has also sought planning permission for weekend private car parking.

Gardaí have visited the location a number of times over the past year because of the traffic and parking. Emergency services have had difficulty reaching the falls also.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie