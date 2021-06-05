Residents at Laois beauty spot in Slieve Blooms plead with visitors

Residents to the scenic and very popular Glenbarrow waterfall and walk in the Slieve Blooms have appealed to visitors over parking.

In a note from the Rosenallis community published in the Leinster Express, the residents say that while they welcome people they also hope they understand that they live there also.

"We would like to remind people to please be considerate when parking in the Rosenallis area of Slieve Bloom Mountains. Please do not park in passing bays, gateways or especially Coillte entrances which are utilised by emergency services. Don't block when you lock," said the residents.

The issue was raised with Laois County Council officials by county councillors.

The council said Coillte has offered a site for more car parking but a study must be carried out to assess its environmental impact as the area is a Special Area of Conservation.

A local landowner has also sought planning permission for weekend private car parking.

Gardaí have visited the location a number of times over the past year because of the traffic and parking. Emergency services have had difficulty reaching the falls also.