Are there two many entry 'requirements'? Laois village pull out of Tidy Towns over obligations

Clonaslee Tidy Towns has pulled out of the 2021 Tidy Towns competition over 'the amount of requirements' in the entry obligations.

The hardworking voluntary group which has won awards previously notified the community over the Bank Holiday weekend.

"Clonaslee Tidy Towns volunteers as a result of a recent review meeting on our programme of projects for 2021 and national competition entry. We have decided not to enter in the National Tidy Towns competition due to the amount of requirements needed to fulfill our entry obligation.

"We unanimously agreed to continue our works in the village for the benefit of all in our community. Our motto has always been to make Clonaslee village a tidier brighter place for residents and visitors alike and to improve its biodiversity.

"We sincerely wish to thank all the local businesses and residents and all in the Community for their support over many years along with the support from Laois County Council," said the Facebook post.

Entrants to the 2021 competition must fill in a 20-page entry form. SEE HERE.