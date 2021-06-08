Laois training centre steps up to the mark for families with Autism

The team at the National Learning Network in Portlaoise was delighted to help a local organisation that provides vital support to local families with Autism.

Trainees and instructed at the Laois centre arranged three fundraisers recently in support of LOFFA (Laois Offaly Families for Autism). They made lots of fabulous cakes and treats to sell plus arranged Jersey Days.

Over the course of the week, the students raised €240 which we are delighted to be able to donate to LOFFA and in some way help with the amazing work that they do in our community.

"We were delighted to welcome Orlaith from LOFFA to our centre a couple of weeks ago and she shared with us the challenges facing families living with Autism from her own personal experience," said a statement from the centre.

The added: "It was such a great insight to the realities so many families are facing on a daily basis and highlighted the importance of acceptance, support, respect and inclusion for all autistic people and their families. We would like to say a big thank you to Orlaith for both her time and her honesty in sharing her own son’s story with us".

NLN Portlaoise, which is part of the Rehab group, provides a range of courses for people who have had an accident, illness, mental health illness injury or have a disability and need extra supports to learn.