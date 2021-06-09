Speeding motorist danger to Laois playgrounds Laois council told

Roads near Laois town and village playgrounds must be kept safe from traffic according to Cllr Paschal McEvoy.

The county councilor made the appeal on Laois County Council after calling on officials to meet with the Timahoe Playground Committee with a view to addressing road safety concerns.

Cllr McEvoy put the blame on speeding motorists when he raised the issue at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

“It's the speed of cars coming into the village from a couple of roads,” he said.

Cllr McEvoy insisted that amenities used by families must be safe.

“We all know the playgrounds are a massive amenity to any village or town that they are in and it's important to keep the kids safe and especially for summer months,” he said.

Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh told Cllr McEvoy that talks could take place.

"Laois County Council would be pleased to meet with the Timahoe Playground Committee to review road safety concerns," he said.