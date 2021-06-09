Request for audit into Laois quarries unsupported by councillors

A call for an audit to be carried out into legal and illegal quarries in Laois got zero support at a recent council meeting.

Fine Gael Cllr Aisling Moran tabled a motion about quarries to the May meeting of Laois County Council.

She asked for a comprehensive audit on all the pits and quarries in the County, to include all those on the register of quarries and all others which Laois County Council have any knowledge of.

“This must include all Unauthorised Developments since the 261 process and any other that may have had been brought to the attention of Laois County Council”.

Howeve every motion requires another councillor to second it before it can be discussed or an answer given.

A seconder was requested but there was silence with none of the other 18 councillors speaking to second her motion.

The Cathaoirleach Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald explained the process, interrupting Cllr Moran as she began to speak about her motion.

“You can’t speak to the motion if you can’t get a seconder,” the Cathaoirleach said.

“Fine, I’ll bring it up next month, I presume an audit will be done,” Cllr Moran said.

Laois County Council’s quarry register is listed on its website. They say that there is an estimated 150 Quarries in the county.

Some are active, some are abandoned and others have been restored.

Some of the quarries are breaking the law.

“Currently there are 17 quarries which have open enforcement files against them. These are being processed by the staff currently assigned to enforcement duties. All complaints are actively pursued,” the council said.

A review of all the quarries has been underway by the council since 2020, but was slowed down by the pandemic.