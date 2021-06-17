Portlaoise rural road has become a busy potholed 'rat run'

A once quiet country road in Portlaoise has become a potholed “rat run” past housing estates, to the concern of local residents.

Summerhill Lane is a local road linking the R425 Rathleague road near Portlaoise GAA, and the new Portlaoise Southern Circular Route where there are five schools and many housing estates.

It now needs repairs due to the extra traffic it is getting.

Two Portlaoise councillors tabled motions about it to the June meeting of Portlaoise Municipal district.

Cllr Noel Tuohy and Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald both want to have the road resurfaced.

“It has developed into a little bit of a rat run. There are potholes in the verges, it is in a dangerous condition. It’s not suitable for the volume of traffic. I’d bet that Summerhill Lane is almost as busy now as the Stradbally Road, it’s crazy. There’s 100 kids in the GAA any night of the week playing football. This is a hugely busy spot in a non urban area,” Cllr Tuohy said.

Cllr Fitzgerald agrees.

“It was once a country road, now it’s very busy, with new houses on it and more people using it. I welcome that it will be repaired but can we put it on the roads programme for 2022?” she asked.

Cllr Willie Aird predicts that it will get even busier.

“It’s going to get worse now because people discovered it when the Stradbally road closed,” he said.

In reply to both, Laois County Council said that road repairs will be carried out in the coming weeks, on the L-67702-0 on Summerhill Lane from the entrance of Ashwood Walk to the junction of the R425.