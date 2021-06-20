Reimagine Mountrath - Hopes and dreams sought for roadmap for Laois town

Big plans have been launched to revitalise Mountrath in Laois but the team driving the project want the views of local people to help them prepare the roadmap.

The Mountrath Town Strategy Group say they would like to invite everyone in the community of Mountrath to tell them their hopes and dreams for the town of Mountrath so that it might be an even better place for everyone to enjoy.

They say what you think and would like is important and they want to hear from everyone.

They say they want the community to think about the whole town not just the buildings. As they put it: "If you were given a magic wand what would you wish for?"

They want the community to buy into the process of growing and developing Mountrath town putting the heart back into the town as a whole.

The strategy group say there is scope to grow and develop the town and to create improved new facilities. They want to know what the community feel is missing in the town and what you think it needs to grow and improve.

The following are the ways to get involved:

• Fill out the survey online at http://mountrath.realsim.ie/

• Pick up a hard copy at Medals and Trophies 4U in Mountrath Market Square, fill it in and drop it in the letter box

• Email hello@connectthedots.ie to find out details about our young people’s competition

• Do the survey over the phone or discuss any queries by calling 0858221869 any Thursday between 9am and 5pm until July 15th

The project is supported by Laois County Council, Laois Partnership and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.