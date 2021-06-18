Portlaoise gets €250,000 for outdoor infrastructure projects

Laois council reveals breakdown of 'Outdoor Infrastructure' spend in Portlaoise, Mountmellick, Mountrath, Stradbally

Portlaoise gets €250,000 for outdoor infrastructure projects

Portlaoise's Main Street was pedestrianised briefly in 2020 - more work has been done in 2021 to advance the plan

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Details of how much money will be spent to encourage people to enjoy outdoor parts of some Laois towns have been revealed by Laois County Council.

Laois County Council has outlined the breakdown in funing from the Additional Outdoor Infrastructure Funded projects in worth €490,000 for six projects in the county. More than half the money will be spent in Laois

The council says all of the projects are geared towards the reallocation of public space to support outdoor dining, greater turnover of car parking spaces and enhanced amenity and smarter travel provision and to complement other funding streams.

A breakdown the funding received by project is indicated below.

  • Market Square, Portlaoise  €50,000
  • Lyster Square, Portlaoise   €100,000
  • Lower Main Street, Portlaoise €100,000
  • O’Connell Square, Mountmellick €100,000
  • Mountrath Town €65,000
  • Court Square, Stradbally  €75,000

Details of how the funding will be spent below link:

New Garda alert about illegal parking at beauty spots such as Glenbarrow in Laois

1.      The repurposing and transformation of a portion of Market Square, Portlaoise to provide additional outdoor space for amenities such as public seating and dining.

2.      The repurposing and transformation of a portion of Lyster Square, Portlaoise in the vicinity of Lyster Lane to provide additional outdoor space for amenities such as public seating and dining.

3.      The Pedestrianisation of Portlaoise’s Lower Main Street resulting in the reassignment of existing parking spaces on Lower Main Street to a defined shared area.

4.      The repurposing and transformation of the central portion of O’Connell Square, Mountmellick to provide additional outdoor space for amenities such as public seating and dining.

5.      The council will be introducing a more formalised parking arrangement in the centre of Mountrath to enable the adapting and enhancement of public areas to improve accessibility, public realm improvement works and provision of cycling infrastructure and street furniture.

6.      Outdoor seating/dining/recreation area in Court Square, Stradbally, with double overhead permanent canopy structure. Works would involve the reassignment of existing unmarked road space, lay by, unregulated parking area through the installation of perimeter bollards, tarmac surfacing, installation of two overhead parasol/canopy structures and bench seating.”

Portlaoise estate nearly 30 years waiting to be taken on by Laois County Council

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie