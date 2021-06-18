Portlaoise gets €250,000 for outdoor infrastructure projects

Portlaoise's Main Street was pedestrianised briefly in 2020 - more work has been done in 2021 to advance the plan
Details of how much money will be spent to encourage people to enjoy outdoor parts of some Laois towns have been revealed by Laois County Council.
Laois County Council has outlined the breakdown in funing from the Additional Outdoor Infrastructure Funded projects in worth €490,000 for six projects in the county. More than half the money will be spent in Laois
The council says all of the projects are geared towards the reallocation of public space to support outdoor dining, greater turnover of car parking spaces and enhanced amenity and smarter travel provision and to complement other funding streams.
A breakdown the funding received by project is indicated below.
Details of how the funding will be spent below link:
1. The repurposing and transformation of a portion of Market Square, Portlaoise to provide additional outdoor space for amenities such as public seating and dining.
2. The repurposing and transformation of a portion of Lyster Square, Portlaoise in the vicinity of Lyster Lane to provide additional outdoor space for amenities such as public seating and dining.
3. The Pedestrianisation of Portlaoise’s Lower Main Street resulting in the reassignment of existing parking spaces on Lower Main Street to a defined shared area.
4. The repurposing and transformation of the central portion of O’Connell Square, Mountmellick to provide additional outdoor space for amenities such as public seating and dining.
5. The council will be introducing a more formalised parking arrangement in the centre of Mountrath to enable the adapting and enhancement of public areas to improve accessibility, public realm improvement works and provision of cycling infrastructure and street furniture.
6. Outdoor seating/dining/recreation area in Court Square, Stradbally, with double overhead permanent canopy structure. Works would involve the reassignment of existing unmarked road space, lay by, unregulated parking area through the installation of perimeter bollards, tarmac surfacing, installation of two overhead parasol/canopy structures and bench seating.”
