Portlaoise estate nearly 30 years waiting to be taken on by Laois County Council

Portlaoise estate nearly 30 years waiting to be taken on by Laois County Council

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A mature Portlaoise housing estate that is decades old will have to wait another while before being taken in charge by Laois County Council.

An update on Broomville, an estate built behind Fielbrook off the Dublin road, was requested by Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley at the June meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

“I hoped it was this year, they are a long time waiting. The residents are doing great work, with a biodiversity project planned next year, and Youthreach involved there as well, but there is a section of wall to be reinstated. There is a massive gap in a wall to be replaced as you can see from the photo they provided,” she said (below).

Cllr Dwane Stanley praised the residents also for planting over 100 trees, and she praised the council who have almost fully replaced the broken wall, with just one section left to do.

PROPERTY WATCH: Stunning home with breathtaking views of iconic landmark up for sale

Imagine waking up to these views every morning...

Her motion was supported by Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald who said that she had given money from her budget before to repair the wall before.

"This is one of the estates left out of the taking in charge process. it is nearly 30 years old. The wall was broken down as a shortcut to Forest Park. I am a bit disappointed at that answer," she said.

Laois County Council replied that 36 estates are on a list to be taken in charge in the next 3 years.  Broomville is scheduled for 2022.

Long wait for Laois council tenants to get keys to renovated homes

Portlaoise rural road has become a busy potholed 'rat run'

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie