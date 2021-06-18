New Garda alert about illegal parking at beauty spots such as Glenbarrow in Laois

Gardaí have appealed to the public to park legally in designated car parks and spaces when visiting beaches, beauty spots and other public amenities such as the Glenbarrow Falls in the Slieve Blooms.

The Gardaí have issued a national alert because of an escalation in the issue. Residents in the Slieve Bloom area are among those affected. They have been trapped by parking while emergency services have had difficulty accessing the popular beauty spot in the Laois Offaly mountain range.

"The good weather has seen an increase in dangerous illegal parking at these locations across the country in recent weeks. An Garda Síochána wants people to enjoy the summer but do so safely," said a statement.

Gardaí continued: "Parking illegally can lead to unnecessary risk and dangers such as pedestrians being forced to walk along dangerous roads. It can also prevent emergency services from gaining access to these amenities a seaside locations which could lead to the loss of life.

"We encourage the public to plan their journeys and think safety first when parking your vehicle. The outcome of parking illegally could be far more serious than a FCPN or vehicle towing and puts others and your own life at risk," they said.

The guards also reminded and encouraged the public to social distance and follow public health guidelines when attending these locations this summer.

A statement added that gardaí will also be supporting National Water Safety Awareness Week (June 14th – 20th).

Information on this campaign and general water safety can be found on Water Safety Irelands Website - https://watersafety.ie/ national-water-safety- awareness-week/