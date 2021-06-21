Laois council warned floods threaten local church

Council asked to do the work

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

County hall is to investigate flooding at a crossroads in Wolfhill which it's claimed threatens a church.

Cllr Padraig Fleming has called on Laois County Council to consider extra safety measures at the Crossroads including repairs to the blocked gully near the church to stop the water flowing down the road and damaging it”.

The council's engineer Philip McVeigh said additional road markings and signs are being arranged.

“We will also investigate the gulley near the Church to resolve the drainage issue at this location,” he told the Portarlington Graiguecullen meeting.

