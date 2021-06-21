Laois council warned floods threaten local church

Council asked to do the work
County hall is to investigate flooding at a crossroads in Wolfhill which it's claimed threatens a church.
Cllr Padraig Fleming has called on Laois County Council to consider extra safety measures at the Crossroads including repairs to the blocked gully near the church to stop the water flowing down the road and damaging it”.
The council's engineer Philip McVeigh said additional road markings and signs are being arranged.
“We will also investigate the gulley near the Church to resolve the drainage issue at this location,” he told the Portarlington Graiguecullen meeting.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.