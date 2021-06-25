Road traffic collisions drop by a third in Laois

Traffic collisions on Laois roads fell dramatically during the Covid pandemic restrictions early in 2021.

In latest Laois traffic statistics given by the Gardaí, there were five serious injury collisions in the first four months of 2021.

There were eight collisions with non serious injuries, down from 16 in the same period a year ago.

There were 104 collisions that resulted in only material damage, down from 155 a year previously.

No fatal traffic collisions took place in the period either this year or last.

There was just one charge for a person drunk in charge of a vehicle, down from four in January to April 2020, and 25 charges of being intoxicated driving a vehicle, down from 30.

Overall traffic collisions were down by 32%.

The statistics were read out by Laois Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlan at the Joint Policing Committee quarterly meeting for Laois held online this week.