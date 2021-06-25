Road traffic collisions drop by a third in Laois

Road traffic collisions drop by a third in Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Traffic collisions on Laois roads fell dramatically during the Covid pandemic restrictions early in 2021.

In latest Laois traffic statistics given by the Gardaí, there were five serious injury collisions in the first four months of 2021.

There were eight collisions with non serious injuries, down from 16 in the same period a year ago.

There were 104 collisions that resulted in only material damage, down from 155 a year previously.

No fatal traffic collisions took place in the period either this year or last.

There was just one charge for a person drunk in charge of a vehicle, down from four in January to April 2020, and 25 charges of being intoxicated driving a vehicle, down from 30.

Overall traffic collisions were down by 32%.

The statistics were read out by Laois Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlan at the Joint Policing Committee quarterly meeting for Laois held online this week.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie