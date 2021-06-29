Talks with a view to action at Laois housing estate in Graigucullen

Two Graiguecullen estates waiting for Laois council takeover

Meadows Way in Graiguecullen

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County Council officials have held talks with a developer which could lead to a housing estate on the Laois Carlow border being taken in charge.

Cllr Aidan Mullins asked about the Meadows Way Estate Graiguecullen at the recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

Ms Evelyn Brownrigg, AO, Laois County Council’s Planning Section replied in writing.

“A site meeting was held with Brian Greene on behalf of the Developer with a view to arranging CCTV and as-constructed drawings. It is expected that these will be in place by the end of July 2021,” she said.

Cllr Mullins added that he hoped this meant the taking in charge process could proceed if the survey reveals no problems.

Director of Services Gerry Murphy noted the comments.

Services such as underground drainage, lights, paths and roads become the responsibility of a local authority after an estate is taken in charge. However, the estate must be completed by the developer to the council's satisfaction before this process can happen.

