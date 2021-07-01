Pandemic pavement pounding in Laois village puts on pressure on for path upgrades

borris

Councillors say improvements are needed

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Footpaths should be extended and improved in Borris-in-Ossory to cater for the surge in walkers caused by the pandemic, according to a local councillor.

So says Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, who wants Laois County Council to extend a footpath from the entrance to O’Keefe Park, Borris-In-Ossory to the houses adjacent to the entrance to Castle Avenue, Derrin’.

He raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting where Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied.

“Laois County Council will arrange to meet the Elected Member at the site to assess the needs of pedestrians at this location,” he said.

Cllr Bergin added that Covid-19 has increased the demand for better footpaths. He added that the village has many good routes.

“There's a lot of people walking over the last year because of the COVID-19 lockdowns,” he said.

He also mentioned a stretch over the railway bridge which is part of a Slí na Sláinte walking track. 

“It’s one of the most popular walks in the area. I walk it nearly every day. People stop in the area as well to walk the 3.4 Kms because they think it is great,” he said.

He said it was not too much to ask for people to have smooth surfaces to walk on.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, supported the motion. He suggested that a pedestrian crossing may be an alternative to an extended footpath at O’Keefe Park to Castle Avenue.

