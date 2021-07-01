Laois property tax rate reconsidered as newer homes made liable

Laois property owners may be facing a rise in the rate of Local Property Tax they have to pay, while other newer home owners will be paying it for the first time.

Laois County Council councillors are meeting this month to decide whether to increase or decrease the tax rate on homes, or leave it the same.

Last year they opted to increase it by 10%. They have the right to change it by 15% either way every year with the changes coming into effect next November.

They are inviting public written submissions until July 15, for people to describe to them the potential effect on businesses, individuals and local authority services of varying the rate.

Either way the amount people are paying will change due to Government changes to the tax, which widen the bands. Properties built since the tax was introduced in 2013 are now going to be liable.

Read more on that story below.

See the new rates below for your house value.

The meeting will take place on July 26.