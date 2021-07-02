Planning applications soar in Laois as service about to go fully online

Since the pandemic eased, the level of planning applications to Laois County Council has soared steadily.

The council's CEO John Mulholland described “quite a jump” in 2021 applications.

“It is indicating that people want to get on with their lives and businesses,” he said at the June council meeting.

The figures to June are up by 63% on 2020, from 203 applications to 332.

Of those, 273 were granted approval and 11 were refused. There were 98 applications returned as invalid.

Meanwhile the service which went partly online and on the phone during the pandemic for pre-planning meetings, is to go all the way, speeding up applications.

Joe Delaney Director of Services gave details.

“We are under pressure, there is a significant upturn, we are at least at 2019 levels if not higher. Doing meetings and viewings remotely helps keep it going.

“The next phase is to put it totally online to submit applications. That is only six months away and will be a good help to practitioners. It is already done electronically but then they have to do it on paper as well,” he said.

All planning applications past and present can be viewed online at www.laois.ie