Post summer flood work for Laois lane

laois county council

Laois County Coucil, County Hall, Portlaoise

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Drains will be cleared after the summer to tackle a flooding problem on a lane in the Cullohill area, Laois County Council has confirmed.

Cllr Ollie Clooney, raised the issue at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District where his motion asked for an update on proposals to alleviate flooding on Gurteen Lane, Cullohill.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer replied in writing: “The drainage works on Gurteen lane will be undertaken in the Autumn 2021”.

Cllr Conor Bergin supported the motion but said more work could be done on drainage when the days are dry.

