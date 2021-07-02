Post summer flood work for Laois lane

Laois County Coucil, County Hall, Portlaoise
Drains will be cleared after the summer to tackle a flooding problem on a lane in the Cullohill area, Laois County Council has confirmed.
Cllr Ollie Clooney, raised the issue at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District where his motion asked for an update on proposals to alleviate flooding on Gurteen Lane, Cullohill.
Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer replied in writing: “The drainage works on Gurteen lane will be undertaken in the Autumn 2021”.
Cllr Conor Bergin supported the motion but said more work could be done on drainage when the days are dry.
More News
Glanbia has big plans for milk at proposed chees plant but An Taisce say it takes no account of the environment
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.