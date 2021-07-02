Bargain treasures at Laois town's CCTV fundraiser sale

An upcoming 'sale of work' in a Laois town is offering all kinds of treasures at unbelievable bargain prices.

Mountmellick Neighbourhood Watch is holding their annual fundraiser on Sunday, July 18, to help pay for maintenance of their recently installed CCTV security camera system keeping the town safe from crime.

The sale will be in the Owenass Hall in the town centre and already donations have filled it with treasures. Many of them are selling ahead of time, with photographs regularly updated on the Mountmellick Tidy Towns Facebook page.

"When Neighbourhood Watch announced they were going to have their usual sale, to help with the CCTV for Mountmellick and said they would take anything from a needle to an anchor well you certainly took them at their word.

"The needles they have along with a lot of other items and it just keeps coming. As soon as Seamie & Ger are seen pulling up outside the hall, half the items don't make it inside the door. Thank you all so much for your donations & your continued support of this project," said Barbara Lalor from the group.

Mountmellick Post Office has also delivered a fine hamper as part of a big raffle on the day.

Last year's sale had to be cancelled with the pandemic so there are lots of items in store waiting for new homes.

The sale starts promptly at 11.30am, while the hall will be opened at 11.30am Saturday to deliver donations.

They take clothes, furniture, ornaments, books, toys, almost anything except soft toys.

For more call Barbara at 086 6629446, Bobby Delaney 086 0666488 or Cllr Paddy Bracken 087 6606804.

Meanwhile the final pole has been erected for the town's CCTV system, the first fully legal community CCTV system in Laois.

The cost was covered by local donations of €29,500 and Government grants of €36,000. The community must continue to pay maintenance costs of the cameras.

Photo below supplied by the group.