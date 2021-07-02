Unexpected road closure through busy Laois town
The busy N80 national road through a Laois town has been closed unexpectedly this morning.
The Main Street through Mountmellick, the route for east west traffic is undergoing roadworks but a truck has now broken down beside them, forcing the temporary closure of the road this Friday morning, July 2.
Traffic is being diverted down through the town, instead of turning at the T-Junction to Portlaoise. Multiple Gardaí are on the scene in the town centre.
Gardaí manning the diversion confirmed the details to the Leinster Express.
They expect the road to be reopened by lunchtime today.
Laois Offaly Garda Division has also issued a statement.
"Truck broken down on N80 through Mountmellick. Traffic delays to be expected. Small traffic diversion as you come into the town from Portlaoise."
The town which is often choked with passing traffic, has been waiting for a N80 bypass for decades and despite requests by Laois County Council, it is still not on the Government's national development plan as a priority.
