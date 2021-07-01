Busy Portlaoise town centre road to shut for a month

Busy Portlaoise town centre road to shut for a month

A busy road in Portlaoise town centre is set to close for more than a month.

Harpur's Lane will be completely closed 24 hours a day, from July 22 until August 29, according to Laois County Council.

They say it is for a necessary upgrade of ESB electrical infrastructure.

The closure is from the Mountmellick N80 road, near the train station, up as far as Roselawn housing estate.

A large new residential development and nursing home is being built beside Roselawn. 

Below is the road diversion map for motorists.

