Kerry's covered picnic tables requested for Laois outdoor diners

Picnic tables with roofs should be provided in Laois for outdoor dining in all weathers, a councillor has suggested.
The tables have been introduced by Kerry County Council to great success says Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley.
"My friend was in Dingle and sent me this photo, they are picnic tables with roofs, like wooden gazebos, they would be ideal for outdoor dining. They could be used in winter as well," the Portlaoise councillor suggests.
She has asked Laois County Council to order them.
The council has announced that it has bought gazebos for festivals and events in Portlaoise, as part of a marketing project for the capital town. A marketing video has been produced and extra seasonal lights have also been bought. The project is by the Portlaoise Town Team, in association with the Downtown Portlaoise traders group.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.