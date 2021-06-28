Water supply cuts in Laois town on the cards this week

Irish Water has warned that supply could be disrupted in Mountmellick this week as they go in search of leaking pipes.

The utility has issued leak detection works for the Laois town from June 30 to July 1.

It says that, as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, the leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to the town and surrounding areas.

The company says the work is scheduled to take place from 11:30pm on Wednesday, June 30 until 5:30am to Thursday, July 1.

Irish Water recommends that customers allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

The company says fixing leaks can be complicated with over 63,000km of water pipe in Ireland. It says most leaks aren’t visible, resulting water being. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2019 it was 42%, it had reduced to 40% at the end of 2020, and we are currently on course to achieving a national leakage rate of 38% by the end of 2021.

Irish Water says the Leakage Reduction Programme started in 2017 and will continue to the end of 2021 and will see over €500m invested to reduce the high leakage rate in our water network.

The company adds that some of Ireland’s water network, particularly in urban areas is over a century old. Every day 1.7 billion litres of water is distributed through the network but almost half of this clean water is lost through leaks. The target is to save approximately 166 million litres of water per day – that’s enough water to fill 66 Olympic-size swimming pools every day.

Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme will fix or replace old, damaged pipes and remove any lead pipes from the public network. Households that currently share a supply connection will also be directly connected to the public water mains. Irish Water says this will ensure that customers have a more reliable service and experience fewer water outages due to bursts and leaks.