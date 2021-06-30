Laois people are naming dog owners leaving dog poo on street

A new awareness campaign to tackle dog fouling in Laois is bringing results, according to the local authority.

Laois public have begun making official complaints and naming owners that they have seen leaving their dog's waste on the streets.

The Dog Fouling Awareness campaign by Laois County Council was launched in May and already four complaints have been lodged.

"With the official launch in Pairc an Phobail on May 8 and the continued social media and awareness campaigns, the environment section has seen a noticeable increase in dog fouling awareness with four complaints received from the public identifying the offending dog and dog owner, compared to 0 in the same timeframe last year," the council reported at the June meeting.

Thirty new metal anti dog fouling signs are now being erected in public parks and dog walking areas in Laois.

They warn 'pick up or pay up'.

There is a €150 penalty for leaving dog faeces on the ground. The Laois Litter Hotline is 1800 32 32 30

Pictured below: Laois County Council Environment Section staff John Ging, Derval O'Rourke, Geraldine Wren with Honey; Emily Doyle and John Rogers with Dog Warden Tristan Blundell at the People's Park, Portlaoise during the Laois County Council Awareness Campaign for Anti Dog Fouling. Picture: Alf Harvey.