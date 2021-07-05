Emo Court set to get capacity to welcome many more visitors

Emo Court, Laois

Emo Court, Laois hugely popular with visitors and local people

Conor Ganly

news@leinsterexpress.ie

One of the most popular visitor attractions and amenities in Laois is set to get more accessible with confirmation that a new car park is set to be built at Emo Court.

The Office of Public Works has invited companies to bid for the contract for a park that can accommodate more than 173 cars and some buses.

The OPW has earmarked for a site to on the boundary of the house site where the existing car park exit road meets the L3155 Portarlington road.

Apart from the 173 car park spaces, tender documents state that there will be capacity for eight universal spaces and eight electric vehicle charging points. There will also be capacity for up to for buses.

Visitors will be able to access and leave the car park via the L3115 public road using separate entrance and exit points. Visitors will not be permitted to leave via the road that leads out through the front of the house.

Some trees will have to be removed with some roads widened and changes made to the exit to the car parks. Extensive conservation plans were submitted to Laois County Council with the planning application which was approved in May 2021.

The tender documents say the OPW wants the work to commence as soon as possible after the contract is awarded in mid August so that it can be completed by October 2021. 

The OPW says the surface will be a stone chip finish.

Visitors to the house and parklands have two parking options at present. One is a gravel unmarked small car park near the house. The OPW also also people to park on the green area to the left of the house.

The plan does not reference what will happen to the existing small car park.

SEE BELOW A LOCATION MAP AND A CAR PARK LAYOUT PLAN.

