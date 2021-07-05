Kyletalesha dump site may become new council owned woodlands

Kyletalesha dump site may become new council native woodland

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Laois County Council is considering establishing a new native woodland, beside the county dump.

The landfill and recycling centre at Kyletalesha is almost full up, and is being considered for a new woodland scheme fully funded by Government. The site is halfway between Portlaoise and Mountmellick, 5km from both towns.

It is one of several council owned sites around Laois that may become non-commercial future forests.

Bargain treasures at Laois town's CCTV fundraiser sale

"An examination of potential sites that might be suitable for the 'Woodlands on Public Lands' scheme has been underway," the council stated in its report to the June meeting.

Portlaoise water levels at lowest point in several years for July

"This scheme aims to encourage Public Bodies to establish new native woodlands on suitable bare land. This scheme is 100% funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

"The climate section is working with the Environment section with a view to developing a proposal under this scheme for part of the Kyletalesha site. Other sites are also being considered," the council state.

Hot air ahead as Laois County Council chambers gets insulation upgrade

Native trees are best to support native Irish biodiversity of flora and fauna, with many species under threat of extinction. 

The scheme is aimed at all public bodies including government departments, state sponsored organisations and higher education authorities.

The grants are up to €6,220 per hectare. There would also be grants given for trails, seating, signs and forest playgrounds once the woods are over four years old.

Work underway to rejuvenate community amenity in Laois

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie