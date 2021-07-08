Lifetime commitment of Borris-in-Ossory teacher praised on her retirment

Borris-in-Ossory

Kathryn, husband Ger and son Conor

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Warm tributes from both staff and parents were paid to Acting Principal & Deputy Principal Kathryn Bergin retired this week after 35 years service in St Joseph's National School in Borris-in-Ossory. 

Kathryn has been described by her co-worker and teacher, Ms Aileen Culliton as 'a dedicated and caring Deputy Principal who has had a lifetime commitment to the education of the children in Borris-in-Ossory'.

Sr Bernadette O'Murphy who was Principal when Kathryn first came to Borris-in-Ossory in 1986 was present to wish Kathryn well on her retirement. 

Kathryn, a native of Portlaoise joined the staff in Borris-in-Ossory after a brief period working in the Rock National School and St Joseph's National School in Mountmellick. 

Chairperson of the Board of Management, Sr Moira Bergin wished Kathryn well on her retirement along with local Parish Priest Fr, Jackie Robinson. The staff and parent's association also made a presentation to Ms Bergin on her retirement from the school which was formerly Convent of Mercy National School.

Kathryn is the mother of current Laois County Council Cathaoirleach and Cllr Conor Bergin.

WATCH Galway Film Fleadh Festival premiere for great new film on Laois town in lockdown

Covid-19 creativity within 2km around Mountrath makes it to the big screen

MEMORY LANE Slideshow of pictures from the Leinster Express archive from August 1998

Times past nostalgia pictures

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie