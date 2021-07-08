Lifetime commitment of Borris-in-Ossory teacher praised on her retirment

Kathryn, husband Ger and son Conor
Warm tributes from both staff and parents were paid to Acting Principal & Deputy Principal Kathryn Bergin retired this week after 35 years service in St Joseph's National School in Borris-in-Ossory.
Kathryn has been described by her co-worker and teacher, Ms Aileen Culliton as 'a dedicated and caring Deputy Principal who has had a lifetime commitment to the education of the children in Borris-in-Ossory'.
Sr Bernadette O'Murphy who was Principal when Kathryn first came to Borris-in-Ossory in 1986 was present to wish Kathryn well on her retirement.
Kathryn, a native of Portlaoise joined the staff in Borris-in-Ossory after a brief period working in the Rock National School and St Joseph's National School in Mountmellick.
Chairperson of the Board of Management, Sr Moira Bergin wished Kathryn well on her retirement along with local Parish Priest Fr, Jackie Robinson. The staff and parent's association also made a presentation to Ms Bergin on her retirement from the school which was formerly Convent of Mercy National School.
Kathryn is the mother of current Laois County Council Cathaoirleach and Cllr Conor Bergin.
