WATCH Galway Film Fleadh Festival premiere for great new film on Laois town in lockdown

A Laois filmmaker has received the fantastic news that his documentary about Mountrath in lockdown is set to feature at one of Ireland's most prestigious film festivals.

Maurice O'Carroll broke the news that Mountrath Unlocked is set to feature at the Galway Film Fleadh. The film tells the story of how locals, in their own words, got through the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in the Laois town.

The cast includes: Eddie Kirwin, Johnny Purcell, Lynus Breen, Sinead Hanlon, Esther Dunne, Sarah Jane Allen, Martin Meade, John Fitzpatrick, Brendan Carroll, Giantautis Cepaiti.

It's produced by Burnt Ice Pictures, an independent film and television drama production company run by Elaine Robinson (Producer) and Maurice, (Producer/Filmmaker).

"My documentary film is making its premiere at the legendary Galway Film Fleadh on Saturday, July 24," revealed a delighted filmmaker.

"I was forced to shoot this film entirely on my own and within my 2 km travel zone during the first lockdown last year. A bizarre and dark time but I met a community who were grounded in a message of hope.

"I fell in love with them and I know you will too," says Maurice.

The film will be screened live at Pálás Cinema and tickets are on sale at galwayfilmfleadh.eventive.org You can also watch online if you can’t make it to the big screen.

Maurice thanks the Galway Film Fleadh for supporting Mountrath Unlocked and sent a big shout out to the people of the Laois town.

"Thank you to the people of Mountrath for opening your doors to me during extraordinary times," he said on a social media post.