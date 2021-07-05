'What swung it was the ability to have a good work life balance' - Laois welcomes Canada jobs

'What swung it was the ability to have a good work life balance' - Laois welcomes Canada jobs

Regina Dunne, Operations & Community Manager, BloomHQ

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The new European home chosen by a Canadian tech company is in a Laois enterprise hub that was forged through positive community spirit.

BloomHQ in Mountrath is now a buzzing innovation and community centre in what was once a vacant convent school, gifted to the community by the Brigidine Sisters.

BloomHQ and the town itself have a warm welcome for N'Ware, the Canada company who has chosen Mountrath to launch their European, Middle East and African expansion.

Regina Dunne Operations and Community Manager is delighted to welcome the company who will be employing 25 people.

Canadian tech company N'ware explains why Laois is being picked as its European HQ

Mountrath to be the HQ

“In conjunction with the IDA they were looking at various locations in Laois and we are delighted that they chose BloomHQ. What swung it was our central location, the story of our project, our facilities on site, and the ability to have a good work life balance.

"As well as our enterprise hub, we have community groups and the gym so after work they can go do a workout, join a men's shed or biker club, go for a walk in the mountains within minutes. Our gigabit of broadband is a huge plus too and our potential for growth. We have 7,500 sqft here so as they grow we can grow too. There is space for them to stay permanently," the manager said.

N’Ware are already on site and hiring staff. Pictured below in the BloomHQ gardens are Derek Smith, Mark Rijke and David Kenny. 

Laois Jobs boost as Canadian firm opens European HQ in county

Firm to initially locate at remote working hub in Mountrath

BloomHQ is in constant contact with more companies with another tech company about to make a second announcement in coming weeks.

“We have a good mix of businesses, there’s marketing consultants, insurance, someone selling office furniture, a coffee business, self employed tech workers, healthcare, remote workers, a Laois aviation startup company, and hopefully more in the near future. Most are essential services so they kept going during Covid. We also get bookings from industries who need to book a desk if they have a meeting in the midlands. 

“We have linked with Carlow IT and are going to run rural enterprise programmes and we have a group of retirees here on a digital skills course.

“The last year during covid has been fantastic for us. It’s the eco system we have here, you don’t have to hop in your car, and we are near airports, motorways, in a really nice community of people,” the BloomHQ manager said.

Restaurateur Eddie Phelan is involved with BloomHQ and Mountrath Community Forum. 

“It is brilliant for the town. Bloom is a lovely place to work and I hope there will be local jobs, but if people are working locally they will spend locally so it’s good for everybody. They’ll be looking for somewhere to eat, somewhere to buy diesel. I look forward to them coming in and buying a coffee from us. We actually buy it from our local coffee man Gary who is in BloomHQ along with other local businesses. 

“It’s great publicity for Mountrath. We can offer a lot of things here, we’re in the centre of Ireland, beside the motorway, the new cycle track in the mountains, we have a golf club, a good scouts club, the cottage market, the camera club, it’s all on the up. It’s time to look to the future now, Mountrath is as good a place to be as any.

“This is all brought about by Mountrath Community Forum who formed back in 2016  and have worked hard since to bring jobs back to the town so a big thanks to them,” he said.

Gina Reidy is co-chair of another new innovative group developing Mountrath, the new Reimagine Mountrath project.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for the town. There is great work being done at the moment with the development of a Town plan which will help rejuvenate and enhance Mountrath. It’s exciting that Canadian tech company N'Ware are launching their European HQ with the creation of 25 new roles. We look forward to having Mark and the team work in Mountrath," she said.

WATCH to find out about N'Ware Technologies the new Canadian company setting up in Laois

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie