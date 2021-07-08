“They are still and always will be a part of us” - Farm families remember

The Embrace FARM (Farm Accident Support Network) group’s eighth annual Ecumenical Remembrance Service for those families affected by farm accidents took place on Sunday, June 27 in Abbeyleix.

The annual Remembrance Service was live-streamed on the Embrace website from the Most Holy Rosary Church in the Laois town.

It was not possible to host a physical event due to social distancing guidelines again this year but the service with limited attendance in recognition of the importance of carrying on for the many people who take comfort would be remembered at the national service.

PICTURED: Macra president John Keane; Martin Heydon TD Minister of State with special responsibility for Research and Development, Farm Safety and New Market Development at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; Embrace founders Brian and Norma Rohan and Mairead Lavery guest speaker: Alf Harvey.

In the week before the memorial the Embrace FARM Laois founders Liam and Norma Rohan and their children were invited to travel from their Laois home to Áras an Úachtaráin by President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina.

Liam told the annual service that a tree was presented to by the President in honour of the work of Embrace FARM.

He added that it was also an honour to ring the Peace Bell at the President’s residence in the Phoenix Park in memory of all who have lost their lives or have been injured on farms around Ireland.

While numbers at the service were restricted, lost and injured loved ones and their families were not forgotten. The reading of list the names who have died in accidents and photographs were a central part of the ceremony.

Canon Patrick Harvey, Bishop Denis Nulty and Fr Paddy Byrne with Embrace founders Brian and Norma Rohan at the Embrace Farm Annual Remembrance Service 2021. Pic: Alf Harvey

“We speak their names because they are still a part of everything that we do; everything that we are. We speak their names because they are still and always will be a part of us,” Liam told the service.

Families were also encouraged to participate virtually by using the #HereForYour on the Embrace social media platforms.

The service was attended by the Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty, Canon Patrick Harvey and Fr Paddy Byrne who led the event.

Among those who also participated were the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon, President of the Macra John Keane from Errill, Liam McCarthy and Noreen Cahill.

Mairead Lavery of the Farmers Journal was the guest speaker.

The Embrace Farm choir and musicians at the Service 2021 in Abbeyleix. Picture: Alf Harvey.

The musicians who took part were: Daman Bowe, Tina Cuddy, John Hosey, Trish Scott, Maeve Scott, Ellen Scott, Laura Scott, Karen Fitzpatrick, Amy Fitzpatrick, Jimmy Quinlan, Noel Sheridan, John Cuddy, Cormac O’Connor.

Special thanks to florist Geraldine Palmer, Dunnes Garden Centre, Durrow and Nora Tobin Sacristan.

The following is the list of Laois people read out on the day who have lost their lives farming in the county.

Tom Walsh 1998, Tom O'Loughlin 1959, Sophie Pearson 2013, Peter Wall 2015, Patrick Mahon 1988, Patrick Conroy 1961, Liam Rohan 2012, Kevin Molloy 2010, John Loughman 2016, Jack Conroy 1973, Frances Corcoran 1945, Eugene Dunne 1981, Donal Scully 2007, Donal Fitzpatrick 1972, Dan Delahunty 1976.

Pictured below are the Rohan family. Pic Alf Harvey.