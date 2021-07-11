Fundraiser launched for four year old Laois boy following his cancer diagnosis

A fundraiser has been launched for a young Laois boy who has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Cathail Dooley, who turned four last week, has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukaemia.

Cathail is the son of Sarah Dooley from the Rock and Cathail Holohan from Mountmellick.

Cathail's diagnosis means he will have weekly trips to Crumlin and spend a lot of time in hospital.

His friends in the Rock GAA Club are trying to help out by doing a 12-hour cycle fundraiser for him and his family on Saturday, July 24.

A GoFundMe page was launched over the weekend and has already raised €2,724.

The page states, "This is brave young soldier is Cathail who turned 4 last week. He has been just been diagnosed with A.L.L which means Acute Lymphocytic Leukaemia.

"This will require Cathail to make weekly trips to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin for treatment and it is really tough on him missing out on the summer of playing football with his friends in The Rock GAA Club. The Dooley family have a long history of playing football for The Rock and the club really want to make this fundraising event as beneficial as possible to support the whole family through this extremely challenging time.

"On Saturday the 24th of July we will be setting up a number of spin bikes outside SuperValu in Mountmellick and members of the club will take part in a sponsored 12 hour cycle. We would very much appreciate your support no matter how big or small.