Breakthrough as new home for Post Office found for Laois town

Post Office

Service will not be cut

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A breakthrough of sorts has been reached in a Laois Tipperary border village Borris-in-Ossory with confirmation that a local shop is set to fill the void left by the closure of the local Post Office.

Laois Offaly TD Seán Fleming revealed that a new Post office Service has now been located at Daybreak on the Main Street.

"A while back the it was announced that the existing stand-alone Post Office on the Main Street would be closing. An Post immediately set about obtaining an alternative location for the Post Office services in Borris-in-Ossory and the busy Daybreak shop was selected. Post Office services open today from this new location," said the Minister of State at the Department of Finance.

He welcomed the efforts made to ensure the Borris would not be left without this vital service for the town and surrounding area.

"Retaining these essential services is very important in our towns and villages and it is great to see the relocation of an Post Services on this occasion.

"This new location is only a few hundred metres from the previous Post Office. I wish the new Post Office service in Daybreak every success which I know will be very welcome by everyone in Borris-in-Ossory and the surrounding areas," he said.

