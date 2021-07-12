Laois community resorts to GoFundMe for cemetery

Laois cemetery resort to GoFundMe for maintenance funds.

Reporter:

Hannah Cahill

Email:

hannah.cahill@leinsterexpress.ie

The Killenard Graveyard Committee have set up a GoFundMe for the maintenance and upkeep of St. John’s Cemetery, Killenard.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the committee have been unable to carry out their usual church gate collections at services and at the annual Blessing of the Graves.

Portarlington man Pat Cooper set up the GoFundMe on the 6th of July on behalf of the group, with the fundraiser goal is set at €3,000.

The committee have said that they are hoping that this time round the cemetery can benefit from donations and continue to be a place of remembrance and faith for the local community for generations to come.

On their GoFundMe page, the group have asked that any donation you can make would be greatly appreciated to keep our Cemetery maintained. If you wish to make a in person donation, please contact Pat Cooper or Eddie Slevin.

The cemetery is in the grounds of St. John's Church Killenard, Co. Laois. Construction of the Church was commenced in 1832 and was completed in 1835. It was renovated in 1907, 1975, 2010.

 You can donate to their GoFundMe page here.

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie