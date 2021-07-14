Heartwarming story a Midlands newly weds who took time out to visit relative in hospital

A newly married couple took time out from wedding celebrations to pay a special visit to a relative in Tullamore hospital.

Kenneth Moody and Patricia Murray were married in St Kevin's Church, Clonbullogue on Thursday, July 8 with the reception in the Bloomfield Hotel in Mullingar. They celebrated the day with their seven children aged 5-18.

Two days after the wedding, the couple donned their wedding attire to visit Patricia's cousin Orla Coss at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

To make sure Orla wasn't left out this time while she was in hospital, Orla's sister, Michelle Dunne, came up with the plan for the happy couple to get dressed up in the wedding attire and make a visit to the hospital.

Patricia said it was 'like winning the lotto' to get to visit her cousin Orla in hospital.

Orla (41) suffers from Multiple Sclerosis, also known as MS. She has spent the last six weeks in Tullamore Hospital battling septicemia.

"Orla loved weddings, she would never miss a family one," said Patricia.

"She used to do Irish dancing when she was younger, she always on the dance floor at weddings!".

The couple said it was an emotional day visiting Orla as they hadn't seen Orla in almost two years due to Covid-19.

"Orla has only been able to see her next of kin for months now, I really think it brightened both of our days!" said Patricia.

"The nurses said we were the first bride and groom to come into the hospital, they were coming up to see us," Patricia said.

Patricia and Kenneth are the first couple to celebrate a wedding reception during Covid times in the Bloomfield Hotel.

On getting married in a global pandemic, the couple found it a unique experience.

"It was hard getting married wearing the masks! We had planned on a party of 150, which was reduced to 50 with government guidelines. It was amazing though, everything was perfect to a tee," said Patricia.