Not end in sight for 30 year footpath wait in Laois town

Residents of houses in Rathdowney have been waiting more than three decades after people moved in a county councillor has claimed.
Cllr John King, Fine Gael, raised the issue at the latest Borris in Ossory / Mountmellick Municipal District meeting of Laois County Councillor tabled the motion.
He called on County Hall to budget for a new footpath at Johnstown Glebe.
"There are houses built there for over thirty years, on the south side of the Errill road towards the ESB networks," said Cllr King.
"I'm happy to give some of my(discretionary) funding to this next year. There are people living here a long time and they're still waiting on this to be done," he added.
Cllr James Kelly, Independent, backed his colleague. He ad concerns about road safety.
"This is a long straight road into Rathdowney and unfortunately there are people here who do not obey the speed limits, there are people flying in there. Anybody crossing that road needs to be very, very cautious," said Cllr Kelly.
Mr James Dunne, Assistant Engineer, replied that the council would arrange to meet the Elected Member at the site and carry out a review of the works to be undertaken.
More News
Met Éireann issues weather warning amid sizzling heatwave in Ireland Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.