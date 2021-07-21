Playground plans for Laois town swings forward

Playground for illustration purposes
A big step toward securing a new playground for generations of families in Borris-in-Ossory have taken a leap forward with the invitation from firms to bid for the project contract.
The Borris-in-Ossory Community Development Association is seeking tenders for the design, supply, installation and certification of the proposed playground, multi-use games area (MUGA) and fencing at the proposed site beside the to St Canice’s RC Church carpark off Main Street in the Laois town.
The Association says the work will is being offered in three lots but is a fixed price contract.
Tenders should not exceed the following costs: Lot 1 – playground €145,000 ex VAT, lot 2 – MUGA - €35,000 ex VAT, lot 3 - site fencing - €16,000 ex vat.
The work is also being offered to bidders who can provide lots 2 + 3 for €51,000 ex VAT or lot 1 +2+ 3 for €196,000 ex VAT.
Bidders have until August 16 to submit tenders.
The previous public consultation on the playground plan includes the following:
The community on the Laois Tipperary border has grant support but must also raise some of the costs locally.
