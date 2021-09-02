Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Shane Lowry shares adorable pic of Laois Offaly couple's new baby

Wendy gave birth to their second child in Dublin

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry shares adorable pic of new baby

Shane holding his newborn baby girl SOURCE: INSTAGRAM

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Golfer Shane Lowry has shared a first pic of their new baby girl, after his wife Laois wife Wendy gave birth to their second daughter. 

Baby Ivy was born in the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin overnight, September 2.

In the social media post the Clara golfer wrote: "Welcome to this world Ivy Lowry".

Ivy is the second child for Wendy and Shane and is a new sister to their four-year-old girl, Iris.

The great will be celebrated in Coolrain in Laois where Wendy, nee Honner, was raised.

In Pictures: Laois junior infants in take brave first steps in one of the Portlaoise Parish schools

Golfer and Open Champion Shane Lowry makes a super donation to help his wife's old school in Laois

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media