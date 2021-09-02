Shane Lowry shares adorable pic of Laois Offaly couple's new baby

Shane holding his newborn baby girl SOURCE: INSTAGRAM
Golfer Shane Lowry has shared a first pic of their new baby girl, after his wife Laois wife Wendy gave birth to their second daughter.
Baby Ivy was born in the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin overnight, September 2.
In the social media post the Clara golfer wrote: "Welcome to this world Ivy Lowry".
Ivy is the second child for Wendy and Shane and is a new sister to their four-year-old girl, Iris.
The great will be celebrated in Coolrain in Laois where Wendy, nee Honner, was raised.
More News
Batches of tea on sale at Irish supermarket recalled due to elevated levels of psychoactive compound
The Turner family and friends celebrate Nicole's medal at home in Garyhinch, Co Offaly. Picture: Michael Scully
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.