Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Laois student's Leaving Cert top marks is historic for Rathdowney school

St Fergal's Student gets 625 points

St. Fergal's College student achieves 625 points in Leaving Cert

Darragh Hogan with Gerry Quinn principal

Reporter:

Hannah Cahill

Email:

hannah.cahill@leinsterexpress.ie

St. Fergal's College student Darragh Hogan has achieved 625 points in his Leaving Cert, recieving the full marks possible to receive. 

Over the years, countless students attending the school have achieved over 600 points, with Darragh being the first student to achieve the full 625. 

Darragh is the son of St. Fergal's teacher Marie Hogan.

Darragh Hogan and his mother Marie receiving his results today.

"We are all very proud of Darragh, and unsurprised at his results," said school principal Gerry Quinn.

"I am confident he would have recieved 625 points under any range of circumstances. His dedication and abilities are fantastic. He is a top class student and an example to other students," he said. 

This year, many St. Fergal's students recieved over 500 points, with successful results across the board. 

"Our sixth year class of 2021 have made us so proud. The majority of their senior cycle was conducted through online learning, which can often be quite difficult," said Mr. Quinn.

We have many students who may not have made the papers with their results, with each student's story unique, but each one of our sixth years have been exceptional. We are genuinely very pleased," he said.

"Sitting your Leaving Cert during a global pandemic is a difficult thing to do. They all complied with the rules and worked so hard; they are a credit to the school," said Mr. Quinn.

"The pandemic has matured them and their fantastic results show it. I hope they are all as proud today as we are of them," he said. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media