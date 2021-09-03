Laois student's Leaving Cert top marks is historic for Rathdowney school

St. Fergal's College student Darragh Hogan has achieved 625 points in his Leaving Cert, recieving the full marks possible to receive.

Over the years, countless students attending the school have achieved over 600 points, with Darragh being the first student to achieve the full 625.

Darragh is the son of St. Fergal's teacher Marie Hogan.

Darragh Hogan and his mother Marie receiving his results today.

"We are all very proud of Darragh, and unsurprised at his results," said school principal Gerry Quinn.

"I am confident he would have recieved 625 points under any range of circumstances. His dedication and abilities are fantastic. He is a top class student and an example to other students," he said.

This year, many St. Fergal's students recieved over 500 points, with successful results across the board.

"Our sixth year class of 2021 have made us so proud. The majority of their senior cycle was conducted through online learning, which can often be quite difficult," said Mr. Quinn.

We have many students who may not have made the papers with their results, with each student's story unique, but each one of our sixth years have been exceptional. We are genuinely very pleased," he said.

"Sitting your Leaving Cert during a global pandemic is a difficult thing to do. They all complied with the rules and worked so hard; they are a credit to the school," said Mr. Quinn.

"The pandemic has matured them and their fantastic results show it. I hope they are all as proud today as we are of them," he said.