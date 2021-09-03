Laois school sees 8 students achieve over 600 points in the Leaving Cert

8 students at St. Mary's CBS Portlaoise have achieved over 600 points, with 28 students recieving over 500 points.

Overall, there were 160 students in the year, with 5 H1's achieved in maths and 7 H1's in English. The school are still tallying figures.

A H1 is the highest mark a student can achieve.

"These students had their final years taken over by Covid. Our technical and science subjects had outstanding results. We were lucky that we already had students set up on Microsoft Teams," said principal Maura Murphy.

"Approaching the pandemic, we were one of the most prepared schools in the country, which we are very proud of," she said.

"The class of 2021 are a fantastic class.They will be missed and we have no doubt that they will all do well.

The quality of their work and commitment was outstanding," she said. "We will miss them."

Left to right- Cyril Mulligan Deputy Principal, Cian Aird, Darragh Beere, Jack Delaney, Richard Okpala, Cian Territt, Maura Murphy Principal. Missing from photo- Mohammed El-Basheir, Muhammad Zubair Khan, DJ O’Brien Doyle. These are the 8 students that received over 600 points.

Muhammad Zubair Khan also received over 600 points.

DJ O'Brien Doyle, who recieved over 600 points.