Nearly €30 k for Laois amenity car parks

Togher woods in Portlaoise
Nearly €30,000 has been set aside to improve parking facilites for people going on walks at Laois scenic spots.
Laois/Offaly Fine Gael TD, Charlie Flanagan revealed that funding for resurfacing car park walks across Laois has been approved.
Details of the projects to be funded in Coillte forests are as follows:
Dunmore Resurface visitor car-park €4,500
Monicknew Resurface visitor car-park €6,000
The Cut Resurface visitor car-park €13,500
Togher Resurface visitor car-park €4,000
“During Covid, alongside a drive for healthier living, many of our amenities in Laois saw increased foot fall. Adequate car parking facilities at these locations is essential. The funds will help,” said the Fine Gael TD.
