22/09/2021

Laois 'one of the most law abiding' areas in Ireland - Garda Chief

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The Laois Garda Chief has given high praise to the county this week for its low rate of crime.

Speaking at the Joint Policing Committee quarterly meeting, Chief Superintendent John Scanlan described Laois in glowing terms for people to come and set up businesses.

 “This is one of the most law abiding areas in the state. It is within a stone’s throw of Dublin. It should be ripe for infrastructure and for investment in industry. It’s on the mainline rails, it’s on arteries of roads driving through here. 

“It should be screaming out to anybody that looks at it that Laois is a decent place to come and set up business. 

“It’s important that we continue to talk to each other about what we can do to make it as attractive as possible for people to come and do business here,” he said.

It followed his crime statistics report on Laois to the September meeting, which showed a dip in crimes across every area in Laois, averaging 15% less crime compared to the same three month period in 2020.

