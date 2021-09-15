Laois TDs wanted to seek money for three major issues in Portlaoise

All three Laois TDs are wanted by Portlaoise councillors to answer questions and commit to push for funding for three major issues for the town.

A meeting is being requested with Minister of State Sean Fleming, Deputy Charlie Flanagan and Deputy Brian Stanley.

The seven Portlaoise Municipal district councillors want to meet them especially to discuss three burning issues affecting Portlaoise people, namely inadequate water and waste water systems, the lack of a domestic violence refuge centre, and the progress on starting to build the new courthouse.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald called for the meeting, at the September meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

"The timely issues for us are the courthouse, the domestic refuge centre, and water, specifically at Rathevan and the Hermitage areas. Can they lobby for us to get this infrastructure? We need a new pumping station and new pipework. We need them to lobby for us to get the money.

"I've seen photos from residents of sewerage in Colliers Lane, and flooding in Rathevan, with people up to their knees in water," she said.

Laois County Council is to seek the meeting on their behalf.