Search

15/09/2021

Laois TDs wanted to seek money for three major issues in Portlaoise

Laois TDs wanted to seek money for three major issues in Portlaoise

Laois TDs Sean Fleming FF, Charlie Flanagan FG and Brian Stanley SF.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

All three Laois TDs are wanted by Portlaoise councillors to answer questions and commit to push for funding for three major issues for the town.

A meeting is being requested with Minister of State Sean Fleming, Deputy Charlie Flanagan and Deputy Brian Stanley.

The seven Portlaoise Municipal district councillors want to meet them especially to discuss three burning issues affecting Portlaoise people, namely inadequate water and waste water systems, the lack of a domestic violence refuge centre, and the progress on starting to build the new courthouse.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald called for the meeting, at the September meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

"The timely issues for us are the courthouse, the domestic refuge centre, and water, specifically at Rathevan and the Hermitage areas. Can they lobby for us to get this infrastructure? We need a new pumping station and new pipework. We need them to lobby for us to get the money.

"I've seen photos from residents of sewerage in Colliers Lane, and flooding in Rathevan, with people up to their knees in water," she said.

Laois County Council is to seek the meeting on their behalf.

Shock and 'insult' as Portlaoise Leisure Centre reopen date extended

Prison officer use of restraints at jails in Portlaoise and elsewhere under review

Staffing levels also on the agenda of prison wide review of rules

Laois man faces money laundering charge

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media