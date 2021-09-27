Nearly 6,000 could be eligible fuel allowance in Laois to heat their homes

Nearly 6,000 household in Laois were helped to cover the cost of paying to heat their homes last winter according to Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagin.

He said a total of 5977 households across the county received fuel allowance payments through the National Fuel Scheme last winter. He says they will automatically receive payments again this year, beginning today, as long as their eligibility remains the same, Laois/Offaly Fine Gael TD, Charlie Flanagan has said this morning.

He said the Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, announced the start of the National Fuel Scheme for the 2021/2022 Season today Monday, September 27.

The Fuel Allowance, which is a means-assessed payment, will be paid for 28 weeks to an estimated 370,000 households across the country.

Deputy Flanagan said: “I know that for the 5,977 households across Laois that received the Fuel Allowance payment last year, this Scheme is key to supporting them meet their energy costs. Recipients are paid a weekly rate of €28, with an option also to receive two lump sum payments of €392 each.

“The scheme plays a vital role in ensuring that families across Laois have the security in knowing they will be able to pay their heating bills over the winter months. I know it will be especially important to people this year in the context of rising fuel costs globally, and I am encouraging my colleagues in Government to factor this into the upcoming Budget.

“All those who received the Fuel Allowance last year will be automatically be paid again this year, as long as their entitlement remains. I would really urge anyone who is in need of this scheme and has not applied previously to submit an application immediately," he said.

The Fine Gael TD added that the Fuel Allowance application form is available through local Intreo Centres, Post Offices or on the Department’s website.

More available here https://www.gov.ie/en/service/00aa38-fuel-allowance/