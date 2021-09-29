Civic receptions for Laois paralympians Nicole Turner and Gary O'Reilly

Pictured at the launch of "Make Way Day 21" County Hall, Portlaoise were: Irish Paralympic medalists, Gary O'Reilly & Nicole Turner with Cllr Conor Bergin (Cathaoirleach). Pic: Michael Scully
The two Laois Paralympic athletes who brought home medals to the county from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, are to be honoured in separate civic receptions.
Swimmer Nicole Turner from Portarlington and cyclist Gary O'Reilly from Portlaoise are to receive the honour in two receptions to allow for as many of their own family and friends to be present as possible.
Laois County Council had suggested a joint reception for the athletes to councillors at the September monthly meeting.
Cllr Willie Aird suggested it be on two separate occasions.
"They are two fine paralympians who represented the county well," he said.
He was seconded by Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.
The date and location of the receptions is yet to be decided by the council's Corporate Policy Group.
