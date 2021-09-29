Search

29/09/2021

Civic receptions for Laois paralympians Nicole Turner and Gary O'Reilly

Civic receptions for Laois paralympians Nicole Turner and Gary

Pictured at the launch of "Make Way Day 21" County Hall, Portlaoise were: Irish Paralympic medalists, Gary O'Reilly & Nicole Turner with Cllr Conor Bergin (Cathaoirleach). Pic: Michael Scully

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The two Laois Paralympic athletes who brought home medals to the county from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, are to be honoured in separate civic receptions.

Swimmer Nicole Turner from Portarlington and cyclist Gary O'Reilly from Portlaoise are to receive the honour in two receptions to allow for as many of their own family and friends to be present as possible.

Laois County Council had suggested a joint reception for the athletes to councillors at the September monthly meeting.

Cllr Willie Aird suggested it be on two separate occasions.

"They are two fine paralympians who represented the county well," he said.

He was seconded by Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.

The date and location of the receptions is yet to be decided by the council's Corporate Policy Group. 

In Pictures: GAA champs and Paralympic star tour sliverware in Portarlington school

Laois paralympic winners backing wheelchair access survey on Make Way day

Bucket catching leaks on Dunamaise stage at Laois County Council meeting

Renovated Portlaoise leisure centre set to reopen within weeks

