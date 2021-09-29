Search

29/09/2021

Portlaoise estate and 'heavenly' new Stradbally housing estate taken in charge

Portlaoise and Stradbally housing estates to be taken in charge

Court View Stradbally to be taken in charge

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Part of a modern Portlaoise housing estate, and all of a newly built estate in Stradbally, are going under Laois County Council's care.

Phase 2, area 1 of Bellingham estate on the Mountrath road in Portlaoise will be taken in charge. The cost is estimated to be €1,500 per year to maintain 30 streetlights, and €5,000 per year to maintain roads and services. It was proposed by Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley.

Court View in Stradbally is a development of 16 bungalows for people who are older or have a disability. It was completed only last year is also ready to be taken in charge. It was a nominee for a national community housing award, built the the North & East housing association.

The cost of maintaining it into the future is estimated at €1,500 for roads and services and €450 for the nine streetlights. 

It was proposed by Cllr Padraig Fleming, both at the September council meeting.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy praised former councillor Tom Mulhall for his work to see Court View built.

"It's a credit to Angela McEvoy and to Tom Mulhall and the housing association. It should be put up for other older developments to see, it's only 12 months done and it's taken in charge. Tom put an awful lot of work into this estate, and the people living in it are so happy. You wouldn't find it anywhere else in Ireland," Cllr McEvoy said.

Cllr Willie Aird agreed.

"I remember Tom bringing me over to show me it, it's an absolute credit to everybody, an absolute heaven to be living in. We're being pushed and shoved as regarding density but that's what we want, these houses are absolutely beautiful. It should be our target to get one in every community," he said.

Cllr John King asked what is the timeframe to take estates in charge.

Some other estates in Laois were built decades before they were taken in charge.

Senior planner and now Acting Director of Services for Housing is Angela McEvoy.

"it depands on the workmanship and the snag list," she said.

Bucket catching leaks on Dunamaise stage at Laois County Council meeting

Renovated Portlaoise leisure centre set to reopen within weeks

Support pours in as new SOSAD Laois mental health centre set to open

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media